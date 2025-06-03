Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.