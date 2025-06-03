Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.