Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovex International by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Innovex International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

Innovex International Price Performance

NYSE INVX opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Innovex International Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

