Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

