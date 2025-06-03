Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 475 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,867 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

SUPN opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

