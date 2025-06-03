Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Flexsteel Industries worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

