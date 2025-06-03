Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $700,000 Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at $930,862.65. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.