Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

