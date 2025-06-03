Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile



Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

