SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 120,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

