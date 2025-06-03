Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talkspace in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talkspace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Talkspace Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.34 and a beta of 1.13. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

