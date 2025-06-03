The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 852.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,576 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of REAX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.92 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

