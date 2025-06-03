Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Update

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WISE opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

