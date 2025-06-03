Top Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

Deere & Company, Eastman Chemical, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, or distribution of farm-related goods and services—ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to equipment makers and food processors. Owning these stocks lets investors tap into the agricultural sector’s growth and revenue potential, which is driven by factors like global food demand, commodity prices, weather conditions, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.77. 1,686,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.50. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

EMN stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 9,704,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.34. 2,483,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.41. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

