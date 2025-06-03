Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – May 31st

Salesforce, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Snowflake, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or deploy AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing systems and computer vision solutions. Investors in these equities seek exposure to the rapid growth and innovation potential of AI-driven products and services, while also bearing the typical market risks and volatility tied to technological advances and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $265.03. 12,373,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,605. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.75. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $216.06 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,011.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $899.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. 13,752,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,966. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.35. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 16,490,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,411. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Recommended Stories