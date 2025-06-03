Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – May 31st

MARA, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from Bitcoin-related activities such as mining, trading, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through traditional equity markets, often with the added features of regulatory oversight and potential dividends. Examples include firms like Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms and MicroStrategy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 35,014,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,165,151. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,947,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,705,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

