Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I, and Bitfarms are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around digital assets—such as crypto mining firms, trading platforms, and blockchain technology developers. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without owning tokens outright. Their share prices typically move in tandem with crypto valuations and can be affected by industry-specific regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,595,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 6,561,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,473. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,179,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTACU)

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Shares of RTACU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 1,163,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,828. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 12,568,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,669,801. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $502.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.69.

