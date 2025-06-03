Top Dividend Stocks To Research – June 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Texas Instruments, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as regular payments called dividends. These payouts—often issued quarterly—provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital appreciation. Such stocks are typically issued by mature, financially stable firms with predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,050,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,305,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $102.08. 28,636,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,548,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,291,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,814,854. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,099,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $154.99. 15,529,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Recommended Stories