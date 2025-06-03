Top Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Etsy, Rio Tinto Group, and Expeditors International of Washington are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate or manage commercial vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, charter rates and fuel-price fluctuations, making them more cyclical and volatile than many other equity sectors. Investors in shipping stocks often track indicators like the Baltic Dry Index and freight-rate trends to gauge industry health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,180,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.45. 6,190,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. 6,763,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.12. 6,337,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. 7,236,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 6,655,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,468. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 2,573,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,689. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30.

