Top Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and American Express are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are equity shares of companies operating within the travel and tourism sector, including airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online travel agencies. Investors in travel stocks seek exposure to consumer spending on vacations, business trips and related services. Because travel demand is highly sensitive to economic cycles, consumer sentiment and global events (such as pandemics or geopolitical tensions), these stocks often exhibit elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $40.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $983.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $975.63.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $113.89. 17,187,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,012,154. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $288.73.

