TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

