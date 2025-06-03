Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.