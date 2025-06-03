Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $700,000 Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHB shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

