Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Talkspace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talkspace by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $560.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TALK. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

