Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 24,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $717.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.56 million.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

