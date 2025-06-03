Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 64,700 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 130,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Tredegar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TG stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

