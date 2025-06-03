Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in J.Jill by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 153,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

