Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -376.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,704,500. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

