Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,243,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPB opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,652. This trade represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,946.58. This trade represents a 1.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,705 shares of company stock worth $240,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

