Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 2,540.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 624,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunome alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,105.44. This trade represents a 20.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.