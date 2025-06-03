Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 82,254 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 223.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 241,279 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

