UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 10,563 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 551,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.43 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,912. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

