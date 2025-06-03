UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 11,899 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of Sylvamo worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sylvamo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $6,505,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

