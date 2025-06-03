UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 14,236 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Independent Bank worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 75.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Independent Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

