UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 24,897 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Renasant worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 183.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

