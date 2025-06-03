UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 25,105 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

