UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 2,587 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 200.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.6%

COCO stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,854,762 shares of company stock valued at $132,152,179. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.