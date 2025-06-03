UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 58,138 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.16% of ACV Auctions worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.72.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.