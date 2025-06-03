UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of Sunrun worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,540 shares of company stock worth $595,944. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

