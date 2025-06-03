UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Burford Capital worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,269 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 107,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 553.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 815,812 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

