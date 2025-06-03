UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 113,872 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 794,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 866,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.