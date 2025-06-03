UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 22,853 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 2.01.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
