UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,158,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 313,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 764,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ACLS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.