UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.38. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.