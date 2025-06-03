UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.15% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

