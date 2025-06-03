UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

