UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,112 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,459.32. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

DJT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

