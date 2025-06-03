UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $54,904.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 267,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,683.32. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $178,787.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,850.41. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,115 shares of company stock worth $769,952 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MGNI opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.