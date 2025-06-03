UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. Wall Street Zen cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.