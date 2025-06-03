UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Hawkins by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $139.55.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.
Hawkins Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
